Iowan pleads guilty to fraud for selling B12 solution as weight loss drug

An Iowa man has pleaded guilty to misbranding an injectable vitamin solution as a weight loss drug.

Court documents indicate 46-year-old Brady Tomlinson of Des Moines sold an injectable vitamin B-12 solution online, starting in 2015. Nineteen months later, the Food and Drug Administration notified him he was violating federal law by selling the product without a valid prescription. Records show Tomlinson shut down the business, then created a new website to sell the same kind of misbranded B-12 injections for 28 more months.

A special agent in the Food and Drug Administration’s Kansas City office says selling prescription drugs online with no medical supervision can cause serious harm and put the purchaser’s health at risk. Tomlinson has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of selling a misbranded drug across state lines with the intent to defraud or mislead. He’ll be sentenced in April.