Officials say there’s confirmation of a case of the Omicron variant in Iowa

The State Hygienic Lab has confirmed the first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in an Iowa resident.

According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the case involves an unvaccinated person under the age of 18 from Black Hawk County. The minor, who had recently traveled, is not experiencing Covid symptoms, but has been advised to isolate.

Kelly Garcia, the interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, said there’s “emerging evidence” a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine offers protection against the Omicron variant and she’s urging Iowans eligible for a booster shot to get

one as quickly as possible.

State records indicate 69.4% of Iowa adults are fully vaccinated, but it’s unclear how many have gotten a booster shot. Garcia, in the IDPH news release issued this morning, said she’s grateful to Iowans who’ve chosen to get vaccinated and she’s urging those who are unvaccinated to speak with their health care provider “about the vaccine’s benefits.”