Name released in fatal Iowa Falls shooting

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is releasing the name of the man who was shot and killed by law officers in Iowa Falls on Wednesday morning.

The man is identified as 35-year-old Jared Risius of Eldora. An autopsy was performed on Risius at the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office. As reported earlier, the Iowa Falls Police responded to an incident at Siloam Avenue and River Street. Officers say Risius pulled out a gun, refused commands and eventually tried to get away.

Police said a woman had called for help at 7:03 a.m. Wednesday to report a man stalking her in his vehicle. The two had previously dated. Law enforcement officers arrived in time to see the man hit the woman’s car with his own.

About that same time, school was canceled in Iowa Falls and at Ellsworth Community College over what was described as a “dangerous situation.” Police say the woman who called about the stalking was taken to safety.

Video taken by neighbors shows officers taking up positions while trying to get the man into custody. Shortly after that, police say Risius was shot while trying to get away. He died of his injuries. The names of the officers on leave have not been released.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)