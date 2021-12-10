Woman faces arson charge for Dubuque hotel fire

Dubuque Police have arrested a 42-year-old woman in connection with a fire Wednesday night at a Dubuque hotel.

The fire started in a 4th floor room at the Canfield Hotel. Rescue crews took one person to the hospital. According to the criminal complaint, the woman who now faces a felony charge of arson told officers she put her divorce papers and belongings on a bed and set them on fire. She also called authorities to report the fire.

Officials say 37 people who were living or staying at the hotel have been displaced. About two dozen of them are staying at the Five Flags Center, a concert venue in Dubuque.

The Canfield Hotel was called the Paris Hotel when it opened in 1892. William Canfield and his son bought it in the 1925. In 1946, the elder Canfield and 18 other people died when a fire that started in the cocktail lounge swept through the hotel.