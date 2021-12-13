Man arrested a short time after escaping Webster County Jail

An inmate from the Webster County Jail in Fort Dodge enjoyed a short taste of freedom this weekend after escaping Saturday and being caught Sunday.

Forty-three-year-old Jordan Mefferd of Fort Dodge escaped the jail by propping open a third-story exit door to the jail late Saturday night and using sheeting to climb down the alley.

The car Mefferd was driving was later found in Otho and a chase ensued and he was pursued back to Fort Dodge. Police used stop sticks which then deflated one of the tires to the car.

Police then arrested Mefferd and a passenger 27-year-old Destiny Sumpter. Mefferd was charged with felony eluding and felony escape while Sumpter was charged with violation of probation and aiding and abetting felony escape.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)