Eleven-alarm fire strikes downtown Malvern in SW Iowa

Crews from multiple southwest Iowa fire departments battled a large structure fire for several hours Monday night.

Scanner traffic indicates the blaze began shortly before 6 p.m. at Mulholland Grocery at 409 Main Street in Malvern.

Firefighters began defensive operations in order to save other buildings in the downtown area.

Around 7:30 p.m., authorities confirmed the roof and second floor of the building had collapsed.

In addition to multiple ladder trucks from Red Oak, Glenwood and Shenandoah, crews were called in with tanker trucks to provide additional water to fight the blaze.

Tanker trucks were being sent from the scene to Glenwood, Emerson and Tabor to refill with water. Crews were also attempting to slow down the amount of water being used from hydrants to lessen the strain on the city’s water system.

Mutual aid was provided by fire and rescue personnel from multiple departments in Mills, Fremont, Montgomery, Page and Pottawattamie counties

(By Ryan Matheny, KMA, Shenandoah)