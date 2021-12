The COVID patient count in Iowa hospitals continues to escalated.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were 823 patients with COVID in Iowa hospitals by the middle of this week. That’s a 6% increase from last Wednesday. More than 100 of those patients are on ventilators and nearly 83% of COVID patients in intensive care units in Iowa have not been vaccinated against the virus.

The death toll from COVID in Iowa is approaching 7,700.