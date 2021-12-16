Cedar Rapids hospitals cite rising Covid patient count, postpone elective surgeries

The two hospitals in Cedar Rapids have postponed all elective surgeries that had scheduled “through Christmas” due to a rising number of Covid-19 patients.

St. Luke’s and Mercy Hospitals in Cedar Rapids issued a joint statement, saying throughout the last few weeks there’s been a marked increase in patients with Covid who require inpatient care. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Covid patient count in all Iowa hospitals exceeded 800 this week, a record high for the year. The two Cedar Rapids hospitals say their staff are physically and emotionally exhausted as this fourth wave of Covid infections hits.

The hospitals’ joint statement ended by urging people to get vaccinated, wear a mask in public and avoid large gatherings.