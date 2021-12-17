Morningside and Grand View collide for NAIA crown

Morningside and Grand View will make history Saturday night in Durham, North Carolina, when the Mustangs and Vikings collide in the NAIA Football Championship Game. It marks the first time two teams from the same state have met in the title game.

Morningside is in search of its third national title in four years and it will pit a Mustang offense that averages nearly 57 points per game against a Grand View defense that gives up less than 12 points per contest.

“I think their defensive front seven is outstanding”, said Morningside coach Steve Ryan. “They are seniors and fifth year seniors who have played a lot of games and that will be a challenge for us to see if we can block their front seven.”

Grand View is in the championship game for the first time since winning it all in 2013 and Vikings coach Joe Woodley is concerned about Morningside’s advantage in title game experience.

“You know they are used to playing in this game and this is only our second one”, said Woodley. “You never know how that will play out and we have got to be prepared as we possibly can and live with what comes after that.”

This will be their third playoff meeting. Grandview claimed a 35-0 win in the semfinal round in 2013 and Morningside claimed a 21-16 semifinal round victory in 2019.