A 20-year-old Des Moines man will spend the next 12 years in federal prison for his role in transporting drugs from Mexico to Iowa.

According to a news release from the federal prosecutor’s office, Jack Mazariegos-Galicia picked up kilos of meth in Mexico from an organization linked to a drug cartel. He was caught in a traffic stop in central Iowa in June of 2020. Court records indicate a search found nearly 5000 grams of pure “ice” methamphetamine in the vehicle.