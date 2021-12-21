House Democrats to offer tax cutting plan of their own

The top Democrat in the Iowa House says it would be an extreme step to eliminate the state income tax — a move Governor Kim Reynolds and other Republican legislators have said is their long term goal. House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights said she and her Democratic colleagues are developing their own proposal for tax cutting.

“We’re not here to just say, ‘No,’ to things,” Konfrst said this morning during an interview with Radio Iowa. “We’re here to find solutions…so if there’s going to be a tax cut, let’s do is responsibly and let’s make sure that it affects the people who need it the most.”

Konfrst said tax cuts should be targeted to provide relief for middle class Iowans. House Democrats met this weekend to review ideas.

“When comes to any sort of an income tax or any sort of tax cut, we’d hope that we’re all focused on addressing the middle class,” Konfrst said.

The 2022 legislative session begins January 10.