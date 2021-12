A public memorial service will be held early tonight for two Decorah High School seniors who died in a single vehicle accident last Friday night.

Eighteen year old Dalton Hemesath and Karter Einck, both of Decorah, died of injuries in the accident. Three passengers were also seriously injured. The public celebration of life will begin at 5 p.m. at Decorah High School.

(Reporting by Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)