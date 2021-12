A 27 year tradition continues. Listen to Radio Iowa staff review the top stories of 2021 by clicking on the links below.

The top stories of 2021 from Radio Iowa’s Matt Kelley

The Business year in review for 2021 from Radio Iowa’s Dar Danielson

The top political stories of 2021 from Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson

The top sports stories of 2021 from Radio Iowa’s Todd Kimm