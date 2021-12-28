Mason City man dies in prison

A Mason City man serving a life sentence has died in prison.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says 54-year-old Kenneth Ray Sharp died from natural causes Sunday at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been taken due to chronic illness.

Sharp was convicted by a jury of first-degree kidnapping in November of 1995 after he and another man were accused of kidnapping and raping a woman.

Sharp went to prison on December 21st, 1995 — and unsuccessfully appealed his sentence in 2008.