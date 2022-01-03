Lack of school bus drivers leads to canceled classes in Davenport

Students in one of Iowa’s largest school districts got an extra day of vacation today.

The Davenport Community School District canceled classes at all of its schools due to a shortage of bus drivers.

Reports say two private schools in Davenport also canceled for the same reason — not enough drivers to run the routes. Davenport public schools alone have nearly 14,000 students enrolled.

This was to have been their first day back at school after a two-week holiday break. There’s no word yet on whether buses will roll tomorrow.