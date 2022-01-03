UnityPoint says it is overwhelmed with COVID cases

The state’s largest health care system is urging Iowans to get vaccinated. UnityPoint Health released a video message on Twitter.

“We’re exhausted. We’re frustrated,” the statement begins. “We’re still at war with COVID.”

One hospital staffer featured in the video describes seeing 11 patients die in a three-day period, something he’s never experienced in his medical career.

UnityPoint operates hospitals and clinics throughout the state. UnityPoint also took out a full page ad in The Des Moines Register, saying its hospitals are caring for more COVID-19 patients than ever before and the overwhelming majority are unvaccinated.

According to the latest information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 83.5% of intensive care patients in Iowa hospitals are not fully vaccinated. The agency’s COVID dashboard shows 768 patients in Iowa hospitals today have tested positive for Covid, five fewer than were hospitalized Friday. Just over 70% of Iowa adults are fully vaccinated.