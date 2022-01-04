Iowa man enters guilty plea for role in January 6 U.S. Capitol riot

An Iowa man has pleaded guilty to civil disorder for his actions at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

A federal prosecutor says 51-year-old Daryl Johnson of St. Ansgar and his 26-year-old son Daniel, who’s from Austin, Minnesota, climbed through a broken window to get into the Capitol and they were “near the front” of a crowd that rushed a line of Capitol Police, allowing more rioters into the Capitol Rotunda.

Each of the Johnsons has pleaded guilty to one count of civil disorder. It’s a felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years, but several media outlets report it’s expected they’ll be sentenced to six months or less. The elder Johnson is one of six Iowans who’ve been charged with participating the Capitol riot.