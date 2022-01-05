COVID death toll in Iowa surpasses 8,000

The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows the agency has now confirmed more than 8,000 Iowans have died of COVID.

The state’s first COVID death was reported on March 20, 2020. The Iowa Department of Public Health indicates 161 death certificates reviewed in the past week show COVID as the cause of death. Some deaths occurred weeks ago. That has pushed the death toll in Iowa to 8,019.

There’s been an increase in hospitalizations since last week. The website shows 792 patients in Iowa hospitals today have tested positive for COVID. That is 81 more than last Wednesday.