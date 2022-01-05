Democrat Ras Smith suspends campaign for Iowa governor

Democrat Ras Smith, a state representative from Waterloo, has suspended his campaign for governor.

Smith released a written statement this morning, saying he’s come to the “heartbreaking conclusion” there are “barriers that one campaign cannot overcome,” no matter how hard it works. Smith, who is black, did not mention race in his statement. He said there’s “a drastic disconnect between the current political system” and the majority of hardworking Iowans.

Smith is the son of a minister and concluded by saying faith guides him “not to be tethered to an outcome,” but to remain committed to the work.

He has been a member of the Iowa House for the past five years. Smith’s current term in the Iowa House ends a year from now and his statement did not address whether he intends to seek reelection.

Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds has been raising money for the 2022 campaign and said in June she intends to seek reelection, but has not made a formal statement yet about her candidacy.

In other campaign news, Republican Mary Ann Hanusa of Council Bluffs has told The Des Moines Register she is suspending her campaign for congress. Hanusa aimed to challenge Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne in 2022, but Council Bluffs is no longer part of the third district. Candidates for the U.S. House are only required to live in the state they intend to represent, but it has become the custom for candidates to have a home in the district.