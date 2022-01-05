Fort Dodge animal shelter loses furnace

When winter wind chill factors are nearly 30-below zero, the last thing you want is for the furnace to fritz out — and that’s exactly the problem at an animal rescue facility in Fort Dodge.

Allix Black, spokeswoman for the Almost Home Animal Shelter, says the heat in the dog area was working for a short time on Saturday, then conked out.

“They’ve had a few very cold nights,” she says. “Luckily, yesterday was nicer outside and it was sunny so that hopefully helped make it a little warmer for them, but the next couple days are going to be really cold again so we’re really, really hoping that the tech can get it figured out today.”

Black says the trouble started over the weekend when the cat area temperatures dropped to 50 degrees, while in the dog area, the water was partially frozen and the floor heating system stopped working.

“It’s mostly just going to be waiting to get the mechanics fixed,” she says. “It’s been kind of tough but we’re doing our best keeping them warm using the electric heaters. I don’t know how much of a difference it’s making but we’re trying.”

The center is always in need of help and donations and this fix will most likely be an expensive one. Visit the Almost Home website for details.

(By Brooke Bickford, KVFD, Fort Dodge)