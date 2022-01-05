Republican Hanusa launches bid for state auditor

A former state legislator from western Iowa has launched a campaign for state auditor.

Republican Mary Ann Hanusa of Council Bluffs aims to challenge Democrat Rob Sand’s bid for a second term as state auditor. Hanusa served in the Iowa House for 10 years, but did not seek reelection in 2020.

Hanusa had considered a run for the U.S. House in 2022 to challenge Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne, but Hanusa’s home in Council Bluffs is not in the new third district where Axne will be seeking reelection. Hanusa has been on the statewide ballot before, as a candidate for secretary of state in 2006.

Hanusa was director of personal correspondence for President George W. Bush and did similar work for his father, George H.W. Bush. Hanusa worked as Senator Chuck Grassley’s southwest Iowa field representative between those White House stints.