Another Drake game postponed

Indiana State University has determined it is unable to compete in Saturday’s men’s basketball game at Drake.

The game has been postponed, and the MVC office will attempt to reschedule the game, if possible. Indiana State’s next scheduled game is at UNI on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The Conference will share information about the status of that contest as soon as possible.

The Conference had announced the postponement of Indiana State’s home game Wednesday night against Evansville.

Saturday, Jan. 8 was set to be Drake men’s basketball’s inaugural Suit Up Against Pediatric Cancer game. Drake Athletics is looking into options of rescheduling the Suit Up Against Pediatric Cancer event.