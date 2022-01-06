Jefferson man shot by deputy facing more charges in Adair County

A man who was shot by an Adair County deputy on December 29th after fleeing a traffic stop and running into another deputy’s car is facing more charges.

Fifty-seven-year-old Charles R. Bradshaw of Jefferson is now charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, assault on a peace officer, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. All are felonies.

A black nine-millimeter handgun and a spent shell casing were found during a search of his vehicle, along with a substance believed to be meth. Bradshaw had previously been convicted on felony drug charges in Missouri. He remains in the Adair County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Bradshaw had already been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony eluding, and several traffic violations. The DCI says the deputy involved in the shooting is Josh Armstrong, a two-and-a-half-year veteran with the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

A copy of the report of the DCI’s investigation will be forwarded to the Adair County Attorney’s Office for review.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)