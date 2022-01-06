Linn County Deputy to receive key to Coggin

The Linn County Sheriff’s deputy who was injured in a shooting last summer will be honored with a key to the city where it happened.

The City of Coggon plans to present the gift to Deputy Will Halverson in recognition of his bravery and commitment to Coggon’s citizens.

Deputy Halverson was shot multiple times while responding to a report of an armed robbery at Casey’s General Store along Highway 13 on June 20th.

The shooter, 36-year old Stanley Donahue of Chicago, fled the scene and was taken into custody without incident the next day on the northeast side of town. Coggon Mayor Travis Beckman says not every city is lucky enough to have its own superhero.

“We are,” he says, “and his name is Will Halverson.” The City of Coggon will present Deputy Halverson with the Key to the City in a special ceremony prior to their City Council meeting on Tuesday night at 5:30 pm at Coggon City Hall.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)