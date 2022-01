A northwest Iowa woman has been sentenced to 30 days in federal prison after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Twenty-three-year-old Yesenia Ledesma-Ledezm of Albert City has agreed to forfeit the house she bought in April of last year with $65,000 in cash. According to a plea agreement, she admits smuggling counterfeit goods into the country and selling them for a profit.

A news release from U.S. Attorney’s Office indicated the value of those smuggled goods was $370,000.