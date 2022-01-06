Senator Ernst: Congress has to drop partisanship to move ahead

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst says her view on the attack on the U.S. Capitol hasn’t changed in the year since it happened.

“January 6th was a very dark day in American history, and of course, those who broke the law on that day should be held accountable,” Ernst says.

Ernst says they have to forget about politics and do their job. “Here in Congress, what we need to do is to continue our work on behalf of the American people, and that is what I am going to be focused on,” Ernst says. “So we really do need to work to get over some of the partisan divides that are out there — but also to focus on solutions for America.”

Ernst says it’s time to move forward.”We don’t need the far left driving our agenda, we don’t need the far right driving it. We need to build confidence with the American people,” she says. Ernst made her comments in an interview with Radio Iowa.