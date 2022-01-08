Iowa State Penitentiary guard assaulted, taken to Iowa City hospital for treatment

State officials have ordered restrictions that limit the movement of inmates inside the state’s maximum security prison in Fort Madison after a guard was assaulted Friday night.

According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, an inmate assaulted a male correctional officer and nearby staff who responded to an alert restrained the inmate. The officer was taken to a local hospital in a department vehicle, then transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. His medical condition has not been released.

Prison officials say the inmate who commtted the assault was not injured.