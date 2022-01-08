Racial slurs, threats disrupt forum featuring prominent Black Iowans

Police have been asked to investigate threats made during an online forum that featured prominent black Iowans, including the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party.

The Zoom forum was hosted by Progress Iowa. Members of the Iowa House Black Caucus as well as the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party’s Black Caucus spoke. Iowa Democratic Party chairman Ross Wilburn, who is black, also participated.

Wilburn says the online event was disrupted by people making vile, racist comments to harass and intimidate. The executive director of Progress Iowa, which hosted the event, said disgusting and repulsive images were flashed on the screen as well.