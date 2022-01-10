Central’s McMartin is DIII National Coach of the Year

Central College’s Jeff McMartin is the American Football Coaches Association’s Division III Coach of the Year. It’s the loftiest honor of his 18-year Dutch career.

McMartin was cited after piloting Central to a 12-1 season, including a 10-0 regular season, the program’s fourth undefeated regular-season campaign during his tenure.

McMartin received the award Monday at the AFCA Convention in San Antonio, Texas. Earlier McMartin received AFCA regional coach of the year honors for the second time. He was also cited in 2007. He took American Rivers coach of the year honors for the fifth time, along with his assistant coaches.

McMartin led Central to its second consecutive conference championship, winning the title outright after sharing it in 2019. It was the sixth league title for McMartin and a record 32nd league title for the Dutch, who also secured the program’s 22nd NCAA Division III playoff berth. Central scored playoff victories in the first two rounds before being ousted in the quarterfinals.