Senator Ernst: Democrats ‘gaslighting’ Americans on voter laws

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst spoke out against the Democrat-led effort to pass the so-called voting rights bill by ending the Senate filibuster.

Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, says it was Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi who tried to steal an election in Iowa by considering overturning the election of Congresswoman Marianette Miller-Meeks.

“In a blatant political power grab — the speaker of the House spent over $600,000 of taxpayer money in an attempt to unseat the duly elected Congresswoman Miller-Meeks,” Ernst says.

Ernst says Democrats have criticized Iowa’s new voting laws without looking at the facts. “Three-time since the new Iowa voter law was implemented — the state has seen record-high turnout for elections. Record high turnout. Huge voter participation,” Ernst says.

Ernst says the president and other Democrats are not telling the truth. “Plain and simple, Washington Democrats are gaslighting the American people,” according to Ernst. “There is not a voting crisis in this country — it is manufactured. Their push to blow up the Senate and take over elections isn’t about voter access, it’s about power.”

Representative Miller-Meeks sat behind Ernst as she spoke on the Senate floor.