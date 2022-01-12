Radio Iowa

Police looking for driver in fatal Des Moines accident

By

Vehicle believed to be involved in hit and run. (DMPD photo).

Des Moines police say they’ve found the vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run early this morning.

Des Moines police and fire crews were called to a main eastside road before 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

They found a man with serious injuries — and he died a short time later at the hospital.

Investigators say evidence shows the man had been hit by a car — which they identified as a yellow 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier. Police say its front license plate was at the scene. There’s no word yet on an arrest or the name of the victim.