Suspect fatally shot near Sioux City after hitting deputy with tire iron

A suspect is dead and a sheriff’s deputy is injured after a shooting in Sergeant Bluff near Sioux City on Wednesday night.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation says two Woodbury County deputies responded to a burglary in progress call around 6 p.m. at the Woodford Mobile Home Park.

The deputies found a white male suspect attempting to force his way into a trailer home. The suspect advanced on the deputies with a tire iron. One of the deputies fired their taser, which was ineffective. The second deputy was struck with the tire iron by the suspect and fired their gun, striking the suspect.

The unidentified suspect was taken to MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City where he died as a result of the gunshot. The deputy who was assaulted was transported to Unity Point Hospital in Sioux City for injuries sustained.

That deputy has been released from the hospital and placed on administrative leave which is standard procedure. The Iowa DCI has been requested to investigate the shooting.

(Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)