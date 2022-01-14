Representative Hinson tests positive for COVID a second time

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

In a written statement, Hinson said she began experiencing “mild, cold-like symptoms” Thursday afternoon, so she took a COVID test and it was positive. She’s isolating and working remotely.

Hinson is fully vaccinated, with a booster shot. She promoted all three vaccinations on social media.

Hinson previously tested positive for COVID in November of 2020, before vaccines were available and right after she elected to the U.S. House. After recovering from that first case of COVID, Hinson said she experienced “complete exhaustion,” but couldn’t tell if it was because of COVID or because the campaign had just ended.