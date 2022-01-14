Fontanelle man dies in I-80 motorcycle accident

A motorcycle accident late Thursday night in western Iowa has claimed the life of an Adair County man.

The Iowa State Patrol reports 59-year-old Jay Zimmerline, of Fontanelle died in the crash that occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on I-80 westbound, near Menlo.

The 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was riding went out of control and entered the median before hitting the cable barrier.

Jay Zimmerline was thrown from the machine and died from his injuries at the scene. His body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny, for autopsy. Adair County Sheriff’s deputies and Menlo Fire/Rescue assisted at the scene.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)