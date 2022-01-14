Percentage of Iowa hospital patients being treated for Covid climbs

Nearly a thousand patients in Iowa hospitals today have tested positive for Covid.

Every patient is tested for Covid and infection rates have been rising as the more contagious omicron variant sweeps through the Midwest. The latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows treatment for the virus is the primary reason nearly two-thirds of the Covid-positive patients were admitted to an Iowa hospital.

Fifty Iowa nursing homes are reporting outbreaks among residents.

The state has been tracking the number of positive Covid test results since the beginning of the pandemic and that number has been climbing. However, over-the-counter rapids tests are now available and the state’s number does not include home test results that are not reported to public health departments.

A police department in Jasper County has announced its chief has died from Covid complications. Prairie City Police Michael German died Thursday. According to a Facebook post, German had been Prairie City’s police chief since 2014 and his passing is considered a death in the line of duty.

The Iowa Department of Public Health has so far confirmed 8201 Iowans have died of Covid since the pandemic began here in March of 2020.