Grand jury clears Tama County deputy in fatal shooting

A Tama County Grand jury has declined to bring any charges in a fatal shooting by a Tama County Sheriff’s deputy.

The grand jury reviewed the case that began with a call about shots fired outside a home in Chelsea on October 28th. Deputies say they found 28-year-old Dewey Dale Wilfong III displaying a handgun in a threatening manner.

There was a standoff and then Wilfong fired the gun. A Tama County Deputy fired back and hit Wilfong in the chest and he later died. The information from the grand jury says the evidence in the case would not warrant a conviction and the case should not be prosecuted.

The name of the deputy has not been released.