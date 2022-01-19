Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 140 years for child pornography convictions

An eastern Iowa man has been sentenced to 140 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Thirty-year-old Nathan Nosley of Cedar Rapids was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of sexual exploitation of children, distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, three counts of possession of child pornography, and accessing child pornography.

Evidence at his trial showed that, between 2018 and 2020, Nosley persuaded two girls to produce and send him pornographic images of themselves — and also distributed child pornography to others, The evidence at trial and sentencing also showed that Nosley had previously abused a seven-year-old-girl.

He was aslo ordered to make $12,000 in restitution to four victims.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.