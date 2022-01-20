Federal government reaches settlement with Sioux City medical practice

A medical practice in Sioux City has agreed to pay a $600,000 settlement to resolve allegations it improperly submitted bills for tummy tucks and other cosmetic procedures to Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE — the government insurance program for active-duty military and veterans.

Federal authorities say a plastic surgeon who used to be a partner at Tri-State Specialists falsely labeled some cosmetic procedures as medically necessary on bills. The government also raised questions about the plastic surgeon’s bills for office visits.

Tri-State Specialists has offices in Sioux City and Le Mars and admits no wrong-doing. It will pay the States of Iowa, South Dakota, and the federal government $612, 500.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)