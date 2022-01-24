Companies which make SPAM, sheet metal, tape receive state tax benefits

The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board has approved state tax benefits for three businesses with the promise of 84 new jobs.

Hormel Foods Corporation plans to add new equipment at its subsidiary in Dubuque to expand its SPAM production line to meet increased demand. The company received tax incentives with the promise of 38 new jobs.

Klauer Manufacturing Company of Dubuque is expanding its sheet metal business — and is expected to create 16 new jobs. The 3M Company plans to expand its facility in Knoxville there which makes industrial adhesives and tapes.

The board awarded the company nearly 40 million dollars in tax benefits with the promise of 30 jobs.