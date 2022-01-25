Cedar Rapids woman loses nursing license for stealing opioids

An eastern Iowa surgery center nurse who took an opioid for her own use is sentenced to probation.

Fifty-two-year-old Sabrina Thalblum of Cedar Rapids pleaded guilty to one count of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge, and one count of adulteration and misbranding with intent to defraud and mislead.

Thalblum admitted to being addicted to the opioid fentanyl and carefully punctured vials with needles to get the drug, and then refilled the vials with saline and reglued the caps on.

Thalblum was also fined ten-thousand dollars and must forfeit her nursing license.