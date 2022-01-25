Federal panel reinstates Iowa law forbidding mask mandates in schools

A federal appeals court has thrown out a temporary order that has allowed Iowa schools to have mask mandates.

A federal judge’s order this fall had blocked enforcement of the state law that forbids mask mandates in schools. Disability rights advocates and a group of parents filed a lawsuit in September challenging the law.

The federal appeals court has ruled mask mandates in the schools their children attend may continue, but the ruling said this group of children with disabilities are not harmed when students in other school districts who do not encounter disabled students attend class without masks on.