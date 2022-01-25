Humboldt Middle School student arrested after gun threat

A Humboldt teenager has been arrested after making a threat to bring a gun to school.

The Humboldt Police Department reports that on Monday evening, a 14-year-old student at Humboldt Middle School made a social media post that told students not to come to school on Tuesday because he was going to bring a gun to school. Police identified the student and after searching his residence, arrested the student on a charge of threat of terrrorism.

Police did not find any guns at the student’s home, and he remains in juvenile court custody pending court proceedings.

(By Alex Benzegala, KHBT, Humboldt)