Missouri Valley Conference adds Illinois-Chicago

The University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), currently in its 40th year of NCAA Division I competition, has accepted an invitation to join the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC), effective July 1, 2022, UIC Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis and Director of Athletics Michael Lipitz jointly announced today.

“We are excited to welcome the University of Illinois Chicago to the Missouri Valley Conference ,” said UNI Director of Athletics David Harris. “Our league has already developed a strong following in the Chicago area, and it will be exciting for us to continue competing in one of the nation’s premier cities. All of us in Panther Athletics stand ready to assist the Flames as they transition to the MVC.”

The UIC Flames will be the MVC’s 12th member institution, entering the conference for the 2022-23 academic year alongside fellow newcomers Belmont University and Murray State University. The league’s existing membership includes a trio of Illinois schools in Bradley University, Illinois State University, and Southern Illinois University Carbondale, along with Drake University, University of Evansville, Indiana State University, Missouri State University, University of Northern Iowa, and Valparaiso University.