Students, driver injured in train-school bus accident in Winneshiek County

Investigators are trying to determine how a school bus and train collided in northeast Iowa.

The crash occurred around 9:15 Tuesday morning near Castalia in Winneshiek County. Authorities later confirmed that two students and the driver were on board the Postville Community School District bus when it collided with the Canadian Pacific train.

Officials say the driver was taken by a private vehicle to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries after being evaluated at the scene. The two students were also looked at by emergency crews before an ambulance transported them to the hospital for further evaluation.

(By Elwin Huffman, Waterloo)