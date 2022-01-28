Congressman Feenstra says lots of options available to deal with Russia

Iowa Fourth District Congressman Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, says the United States has to take the lead in dealing with the Russian build-up of troops on the border with Ukraine.

“This is a very serious situation, and in our country we’ve always done this through history, we have to show leadership, we’ve got to make sure our allies are with us in what we are doing. The bottom line is we have to understand what Russia wants to do,” Feenstra says.

Feenstra says Russia is interested in Ukraine’s resources. “They are the breadbasket to that area, they grow a lot of soybeans and wheat and all this other stuff, they have a lot of precious minerals. So, obviously, Russia wants Ukraine. And we have to make sure that doesn’t happen and we have to do everything that we can in our leadership role to get our allies with us and to make sure that doesn’t happen,” according to Feenstra.

Feenstra says the U.S. has a lot of options to deal with Russia. There’s a lot of sanctions we can do. We can put a tremendous amount of pressure when it comes to the financial side of this whole thing. Those are things that are all playing out right now — but again — we’ve got to show strength and leadership,” he says. Feenstra made his comments during a stop in Webster City.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)