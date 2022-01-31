Work underway to clean up gas spill in Eldora

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a major fuel spill at an agricultural supply business in north-central Iowa.

On Friday morning, the DNR was contacted by an employee of AgVantage Farm Supply in Eldora who indicated that about 7,500 gallons of unleaded gasoline had leaked from a self-fueling station in the community. Fumes from the spill forced the closure of a nearby bank for the entire day on Friday.

The DNR spent most of the day on-site monitoring the situation, with additional assistance being provided by Hardin County Emergency Management personnel and current AgVantage staff members. Contractors started removing concrete from the site Friday afternoon in an effort to determine the exact cause of the leak and the total amount of fuel spilled.

The DNR further indicated that any contaminated soil will be excavated and taken to the landfill in Hardin County for proper disposal.

(By Brent Wiethorn, KFJB, Marshalltown)