Iowa Character Counts seeking nominations for annual awards

Nominations are now being taken for the 2022 Iowa Character Awards. Program coordinator Hilary Ortman says the awards salute the positive deeds and attitudes of Iowans in their communities.

“Since 2005, the Ray Center and Drake University have recognized more than 150 Iowans for showing good character,” Ortman says. “Nominations are open now at IowaCharacterAwards.org. People can nominate anyone in their community from an adult citizen, youth citizen, educator of character, school of character, an athletic team or organization, a business or a nonprofit.”

Ortman says they plan to honor the recipients this summer with an event at Prairie Meadows Events Center in Altoona, as well as in a special broadcast. “They’re honored at our 2022 Iowa Character Awards Banquet and that’s going to be held on Friday, July 29th,” Ortman says. “They’re also recognized in our partnership with Fox KDSM-17 out of Des Moines. They are very supportive of our work and actually travel the state to do video interviews with our recipients what will air during a one-hour, prime time television special.”

That broadcast is often picked up in other markets, including Sioux City and the Cedar Rapids/Waterloo areas. The nomination form is based on the Six Pillars of Character: Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring, and Citizenship. The deadline for entries is May 3rd.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)