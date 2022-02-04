Supreme Court denies Lee County impartial jury claim

The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Lee County man who claimed his jury pool was not impartial because it contained no African-Americans.

Kenneth Lilly, an African-American, was found guilty of aiding and abetting a bank robbery. He appealed saying the driver’s license and voting lists underrepresented African-Americans in the jury pool, leading to an all white jury.

The Iowa Supreme Court ruling says Lilly asserts that low-income people register to vote and acquire driver’s licenses and ID cards at lower rates than others in the community — but he offered no evidence or expert witnesses to establish this fact.

It says speculation about the possible causes of underrepresentation will not substitute for a credible showing of evidence supporting those allegations.

Here’s the ruling: Lilly ruling PDF