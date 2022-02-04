Woman in critical condition after shooting in Milford

A Spirit Lake man is charged with attempted murder after a shooting.

The Milford Police Department was originally called to GrapeTree Medical Staffing shortly before 8:30 Thursday morning where an unnamed female victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

She was taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to a hospital in Sioux Falls where she remains in critical condition.

The suspected shooter, identified as 25-year-old Christian Goyne-Yarns, was taken into custody without further incident about an hour later in Spirit Lake before he was taken to the Dickinson County Jail and held without bond according to online records.

Police say the incident remains under investigation with additional charges possible.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)