Charges upgraded to murder in Milford shooting

A Spirit Lake man is now facing a murder charge following a shooting last week in Milford.

The charge against 25-year-old Christian Goyne-Yarns was upgraded to first-degree murder this morning after Shelby Woizeschke died of her injuries over the weekend at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Goyne-Yarns is accused of shooting Woizeschke multiple times Thursday morning in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford. She called 911 and told police he was the shooter and he was arrested less than an hour later in Spirit Lake. Goyne-Yarns is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next Monday according to online court documents.

Bond was originally set at half a million dollars on Friday, but that was doubled at the request of the Dickinson County Attorney as the charge was upgraded.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)